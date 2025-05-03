Umami Trussville 215 Bell Way
Featured Items
KID Ramen
thin noodles in a tasty chicken broth, topped with sweet corns and fresh green onions$6.00
Spicy Pork Belly Ramen
Pork broth, thick noodle, 3 pcs pork belly, nira, kikurage, corn, beansprouts, egg, green onion$17.00
Crispy Shrimp Taco
Asian slaw, sweet & spicy sauce, cilantro, lime, green onion, sesame seeds$3.25
FOOD
Soup & Salad
Spicy Coconut Soup
coconut soup with mushroom and green onion$5.50
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber, sesame seeds and house vinaigrette$5.00
Ginger Salad
Mixed Greens served with ginger dressing$5.00
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed, cucumber and sesame seeds$6.00
Spicy Steak Salad
Grilled flank steak, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce wrap, sweet spicy thai dressing$16.00
Tuna Poke
Spicy bluefin tuna, seaweed salad, radish, poke sauce, kimchi, pickled cucumber, avocado, streamed rice and sesame seeds$18.00
Ahi Tuna Brussels Sprouts
Seared tuna, mixed greens, scallions, kimchi brussels, UMAMI dressing and sesame seeds$19.00
Hot Bites
Veggie Spring roll (2)$5.00
Crispy Pork Spring Roll (2)$6.00
Chicken Gyoza (4)
Panang sauce, green onion, sesame seeds$7.00
Rock Shrimp Tempura (7)
Asian slaw, tossed in sweet spicy sauce, kewpie mayo, green onion, sesame seeds$12.00
Takoyaki (3)
Octopus, fried, cream cheese, spicy mayo, sweet soy-reduction, bonito flakes, green onion and sesame seeds$6.00
Baked Crab Avocado
Crab meat, crab salad, japanese mayo, sweet soy-reduction, green onion, bacon, tobiko and sesame seeds$13.00
50/50 Pork Dumplings (2)
Sesame ponzu, green onion, sesame seeds$6.00
Seoul Nachos
Ribeye bulgogi, jalapeno, korean spiced cheese sauce, kewpie mayo, cilantro$12.00
Jalapeno Crispy Calamary
Tossed in sweet tamarind sauce, green onion and sesame seeds$12.00
Kimchi Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Crispy Chicken
Mango sauce, green onion$7.00
Fried Baby Octopus Truffle
with truffle oil and green onion$9.00
Chicken Wing
with choice of sauce: hot and spicy korean, teriyaki, mango habanero$7.00
Edamame
Steamed, sea salt$7.00
Kimchi Edamame
roasted with garlic and kimchi sauce$8.00
Roti Canai
served with curry sauce$7.00
Impossible dumplings (4)
meat made from plants, sesame ponzu, green onion and sesame seeds$8.00
Impossible bun
Asian bun stuffed with impossible meat made from plants$5.00
Hot Plates
Pinche Arroz
Fried rice( jalapeno, fried egg, pico de gallo , green onion) with choice of chicken or beef or shrimp,$16.00
Spicy Basil Chicken
Grilled chicken tenders, steamed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, white rice, spicy basil panang sauce, green onion and sesame seeds$17.00
Beef Bulgogi
Grilled ribeye, red & green onion, white rice, kimchi, pickled scallions and sesame seeds$18.00
Beef Rendang
Simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, herbs, pickled cucumber, white rice, shrimp crackers, green onion & sesame seeds$18.00
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled dark meat, steamed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, white rice, green onion, sesame seeds$15.00
Mie Goreng
Stir-fried egg noodles, fried egg, white & green onion, tomato and bok coy$16.00
Kobe Bone Marrow Burger
Avocado Mayo, Swiss caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, duck fat fries, parmesan$16.00
Sweet & Spicy 10 Hour Pork Belly
Slowly-simmered, white rice, pickled cucumber, pork skin cracker, sesame seeds$17.00
Cold Bites
Tuna Tataki (6)
Seared bluefin tuna, UMAMI dressing, ponzu, green onion, sesame seed$16.00
Yellowtail Serrano (6)
Hamachi, serrano, cilantro, sriracha, yuzu ponzu$18.00
Sanmori
3 pieces of assorted sashimi tuna, hamachi, salmon$19.00
Seafood Ceviche
Tuna, hamachi, salmon, pico de gallo, lemon juice, and ceviche sauce$16.00
UMAMI Crispy Rice
Spicy tuna tartare, crispy-fried rice, jalapeno, green onion, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, japanese mayo, sesame seeds, sriracha and spicy mayo.$16.00
Wagyu A-5 caviar
Seared over Sushi Rice, scallions, garlic , tobiko and sweet soy reduction with gold flake.$25.00
Poach Shrimp Ceviche
Poach shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo, lemon juice, jalapeño and vinaigrette$15.00
Hamachi Carpaccio
Seared yellowtail, pico de gallo, tomato, cilantro, serrano, with UMAMI Vinaigrette$18.00
Tacos
10 Hour Pork Belly Taco$3.75
Ahi Tuna Taco$4.50
Avocado Tempura Taco$3.25
Crispy Chicken Taco
Asian slaw, mango sauce, green onion, sesame seeds$2.95
Crispy Shrimp Taco
Asian slaw, sweet & spicy sauce, cilantro, lime, green onion, sesame seeds$3.25
Ribeye Bulgogi Taco$4.50
Tempura Oyster Taco$5.25
Crispy Fish Taco$3.75
Basil Duck Taco$4.25
Sushi
Trussville roll
Deep-fried, smoked salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, topped with mango sauce, sweet soy-reduction, green onion$17.00
Ferus roll
Fried shrimp, cream cheese, spicy sauce, topped with crab stick, spicy mayo, masago, sweet soy-reduction$18.00
Spider Roll
Futomaki style, fried soft shell crab, cucumber, spicy sauce, sweet soy-reduction, green onion, sesame seeds$14.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Futomaki style, shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, masago$12.00
Surf & Turf Roll
Spicy sauce, cream cheese, jalapenos, boiled shrimp, tempura, steak topped with sriracha, soya sauce and japanese mayo.$24.00
Double Trouble Roll
Bluefin tuna, cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, tempura, topped with avocado, baked crab salad, japanese mayo, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, tobiko, sesame seeds$20.00
Sloppy Seconds Roll
Baked, shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with fresh salmon, sweet soy-reduction$19.00
W.T.F Roll
Bluefin tuna, crab salad, green onion, cucumber, topped with bluefin tuna, masago, spicy sauce$25.00
Volcano Roll
Baked, smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, topped with crab salad, spicy sauce, sweet soy-reduction, japanese mayo, green onion$19.00
Tuna Avocado Roll
Bluefin tuna, avocado, spicy sauce, green onion$13.00
Long Island Roll
Futomaki style, bluefin tuna, shrimp, green onion, hamachi, smoked salmon, cucumber, spicy sauce$16.00
Hangover Roll
Deep fried, cream cheese, spicy mayo, avocado , tuna, crab salad, topped with japanese mayo, baked seafood, sweet soy reduction, sriracha, masago, tobiko, sesame seeds, green onion.$24.00
Caipirinha Roll
Hamachi, green onion, cucumber, spicy mayo, tempura, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeno, lemon slices, tobiko, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, sesame seeds.$20.00
War eagle roll
Spicy Salmon, tempura, topped with smoked salmon, avocado, bacon, with soy sauce reduction, sesame seed.$17.00
Buffalo Roll
Spicy tuna tartare, tempura, topped with avocado, bacon, jalapeno, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, green onion, tobiko, sesame seeds$19.00
Rock 'N' Roll
Eel, avocado, cucumber, topped with smoked salmon, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds$15.00
Old Fashioned Roll
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe$9.00
Last Call Roll
Deep-fried, cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, avocado, ground tuna, crab salad, topped with japanese mayo, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, sesame seeds$19.00
Open Tab Roll
Deep-fried, crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, spicy sauce, spicy tuna, topped with Japanese mayo, green onion, sweet soy-reduction.$17.00
29/7 Roll
Shrimp, crab salad, cucumber, green onion, topped with tuna, hamachi, smoked salmon,$19.00
Karen Roll
Spicy salmon, tempura, green onion, topped with avocado, sweet soy-reduction$15.00
Roll tide roll
Tuna, green onion, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, chili paste, sesame seeds.$16.00
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese$12.00
UMAMI Roll
Hamachi, spicy sauce, green onion, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, jalapeno, lime zest, sriracha, sesame seeds$21.00
Spicy Tuna Roll
Bluefin tuna, green onion, spicy sauce$12.00
Yoga Roll
Futomaki style, avocado, asparagus, bibb lettuce, carrots, cucumber, green onion$11.00
H3 roll
Bluefin tuna, hamachi, spicy sauce, jalapeno, topped with avocado, spicy salmon, sriracha, jalapeno, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, green onion, sesame seeds$19.00
Cash Me Out Roll
Baked shrimp, green onion, tempura, spicy sauce, topped with crab stick, sweet soy-reduction, chilli paste$19.00
B'HAM Roll
Tempura, spicy sauce, masago, topped with smoked salmon, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds$14.00
Sugar Mami Roll
tempura shrimp, cream cheese, spicy sauce, cucumber, topped with avocado, jalapeno, tempura, eel sauce, sriracha, mango sauce, green onion, tobiko, sesame seeds$21.00
Sugar Daddy Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Sauce, Avocado topped with baked crab, eel sauce, sriracha, japanese mayo, green onion, red tobiko, sesame seed and 24k gold$23.00
Black dragon roll
Tempura, Shrimp, Spicy Sauce, topped with eel, avocado, sweet soy reduction, sesame seed$19.00
Blazer roll
Shrimp, tempura, cream cheese, spicy sauce, topped with avocado, crab salad and green onion.$17.00
26.2 Roll
Tuna, green onion, cream cheese, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with avocado, sesame seeds$15.00
Pheonix Roll$20.00
Robin Roll
Ground Tuna, Hamachi, green onion, spicy sauce, cucumber, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeno, ikura, tobiko, mango sauce, sri racha, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seed$20.00
Salmon Avocado Roll$13.00
Welden Roll (James)
Bluefin tuna, hamachi, green onion, cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, jalapeno, ikura, tobiko, mango sauce, sriracha, sweet soy-reduction$21.00
Shamrock Roll$17.00
Sashimi
Nigiri
Maguro Nigiri
Bluefin tuna$8.00
Kani Nigiri
Crab stick$5.00
Sake Nigiri
Fresh salmon$8.00
Sake Toro Nigiri
Salmon belly$9.00
Masago Nigiri
Smelt roe$6.00
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail$8.00
Hamachi Toro Nigiri
Yellowtail belly$9.00
Unagi Nigiri
Fresh water eel$8.00
Ikura Nigiri
Salmon roe$7.00
Ebi Nigiri
Boiled shrimp$6.00
Tobiko Nigiri
Flying fish roe$6.00
Maguro Toro Nigiri
Bluefin tuna belly$15.00
RAMEN
Tonkotsu Black
Pork broth, skinny noodle, pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, fried onion, garlic chip, egg & nori.$17.00
Tonkotsu Fire
Pork Broth, thick noodle, 2pcs of pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, nira, spicy bean sprouts, egg, nori. (Level spiciness mild, medium, hot, fire)$18.00
Spicy Pork Belly Ramen
Pork broth, thick noodle, 3 pcs pork belly, nira, kikurage, corn, beansprouts, egg, green onion$17.00
Spicy Miso Ramen
Pork Broth, thick noodle, diced pork, bean sprouts, green onion, bok coy, chilli oil, shredded chilli pepper.$17.00
Shoyu Ramen
Pork broth, thick noodles, 2pcs pork chashu, spicy bean sprouts, kikurage, green onion with shredded chilli pepper (Level spiciness mild, medium, hot)$17.00
Chicken Ramen
enjoy our delectable chicken ramen, featuring thin noodle, succulent chicken chashu, spinach, fresh green onions, all immersed in our homemade chicken base$13.00
Spicy Chicken Ramen
indulge in bold flavors of our spicy chicken ramen featuring thin noodles, chicken chashu, zesty spicy bean sprouts, fresh green onions, spinach, shredded chilli pepper all immersed in a tantalizing spicy chicken soup.$14.00
Karaage Chicken Ramen
experience the richness of our karaage chicken ramen, boasting thick noodles, crispy karaage chicken with a special sauce, complemented by green onions, spinach, a seasoned egg, and 2pc nori, all immersed in a flavorful chicken soup.$16.00
Gluten Free Ramen
Gluten free noodles, green onion, gluten free shio dare$18.00
Naruto Ramen
Half pork-half chicken broth (shio tonkotsu), thick noodles, 4pcs pork chasu, onion oil, garlic paste, nori, green onion, seasoned egg , bamboo shoot and 2 pcs narotu maki (fish cake)$19.00
Yuzu Shio Ramen
combination of pork and vegetable broth, featuring thin noodles, with 2pcs pork chasu, bamboo shoot, green onion, seasoned egg, 2pcs nori and lime$17.00
KID Ramen
thin noodles in a tasty chicken broth, topped with sweet corns and fresh green onions$6.00
Vegan Ramen
savor our vegan ramen: thick noodles, creamy vegi soup, topped with green onions, spinach, white onion, chili oil, black garlic oil, garlic chip, broccolini, and tofu. pure plant-base goodness$16.00
Soft Drinks
Coke$3.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Fanta Orange$3.00
Ginger Beer$3.00
Lemonade$3.00
Mr. Pibb$3.00
Red Bull$5.00
Soda Water$3.00
Sprite$3.00
Sweet Tea$3.00
Tonic$4.00
Water
Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
Green tea$3.00
Coffee$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Unsweetened Tea$3.00
Maison perrier$4.00
Smart Water$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Shirley Temple$3.50
gingerale$4.00
Lemonade + Strawberry$4.50
Arnold Palmer$4.00
Extra Sauce To go
Extra Eel sauce$0.99
Extra Mango Sauce$0.99
Extra Ponzu Sauce$0.99
Extra Yum Yum Sauce$0.99
Extra Ginger Dressing$0.99
Extra Spicy Mayo$0.99
Extra Sriracha$0.99
Extra Chili Paste$0.99
Extra Mango Habanero Sauce$0.99
Extra Calamari Sauce$0.99
Extra Tamarin Sauce$0.99
Extra Teriyaki Sauce$0.99
Extra Spicy Korean Sauce$0.99
Extra Chilli Oil$0.99
Naruto Ramen
Half pork-half chicken broth (shio tonkotsu), thick noodles, 4pcs pork chasu, onion oil, garlic paste, nori, green onion, seasoned egg , bamboo shoot and 2 pcs narotu maki (fish cake)