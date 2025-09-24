Skip to Main content
Umami Trussville - Ramen-Sushi-Bar
0
ONLINE ORDERING
Home
/
Vegan Ramen
Vegan Ramen
$0
NO
Select...
ADD
Select...
Add to Cart
1
savor our vegan ramen: thick noodles, creamy vegi soup, topped with green onions, spinach, white onion, chili oil, black garlic oil, garlic chip, broccolini, and tofu. pure plant-base goodness
Umami Trussville - Ramen-Sushi-Bar Location and Hours
(205) 508-5737
215 Bell Way, Trussville, AL 35173
Open now
•
Closes at 2:30PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement