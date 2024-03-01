Umami Trussville





Welcome to Umami Trussville, where every dish tells a story of flavor, passion, and culinary craftsmanship. Our menu is a testament to the art of food, offering an exquisite selection of Ramen, Sushi, and an array of options from our full-service bar, each designed to provide a unique dining experience. JWhether you're indulging in the rich, savory depths of our meticulously prepared Ramen, savoring the delicate, fresh flavors of our Sushi, or enjoying a crafted cocktail from our bar, you're participating in a tradition of culinary excellence. At Umami Trussville, we're more than just a restaurant; we're a destination where the community gathers to enjoy the very best of Asian cuisine, right here in the heart of Trussville.