Umami Trussville
Welcome to Umami Trussville, where every dish tells a story of flavor, passion, and culinary craftsmanship. Our menu is a testament to the art of food, offering an exquisite selection of Ramen, Sushi, and an array of options from our full-service bar, each designed to provide a unique dining experience. JWhether you're indulging in the rich, savory depths of our meticulously prepared Ramen, savoring the delicate, fresh flavors of our Sushi, or enjoying a crafted cocktail from our bar, you're participating in a tradition of culinary excellence. At Umami Trussville, we're more than just a restaurant; we're a destination where the community gathers to enjoy the very best of Asian cuisine, right here in the heart of Trussville.
Taste the difference
At Umami Trussville, we pride ourselves on a menu that blends comfort food classics with bold, innovative global flavors, including Ramen, Sushi, and bar offerings. Our culinary creations cater to diverse tastes and preferences, ensuring every guest discovers a dish to adore.
Experience the ease of online ordering with Umami Trussville, where delicious restaurant-quality cuisine is just a click away. Whether you're looking for the comfort of home delivery or the convenience of a quick pick-up
Experience our Hospitality
Our dedication to creating a memorable dining experience extends beyond our menu. It's reflected in our attentive service, our thoughtfully designed space, and our engagement with the community. We believe that dining at Umami Trussville should leave you with a sense of wonder, fulfillment, and a curiosity to explore even more.
Reviews
The spicy Ramen noodles were a flavor explosion, perfectly balancing heat and richness. The attentive staff elevated the experience with exceptional customer service, making sure I knew my dish was, in fact, a bit spicy. I also had the chance to explore their happy hour offerings, which featured drink specials and side dishes with the bold flavors. This restaurant seamlessly blends delicious cuisine with outstanding service. I will go back.
Very good restaurant. Fresh sushi. Blue fin tuna sashimi melts in your mouth. Service was friendly and attentive. The pork belly and duck tacos were small but tasty. Definitely a place to eat when in town.
The Takoyaki was delicious, melt-in-your-mouth good!! Sushi was exceptionally good. This may be a new favorite sushi spot for me! Also the live music was amazing!! They had an awesome jazz sax player that night. 10/10 will definitely come again!