Skip to Main content
Umami Trussville - Ramen-Sushi-Bar
0
ONLINE ORDERING
Home
/
Spicy Coconut Soup
Spicy Coconut Soup
$0
Soup Options
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Server Notes/Allergy
Select...
Server Notes
Select...
Soup Extras
Select...
Modify
Select...
Add to Cart
1
coconut soup with mushroom and green onion
Umami Trussville - Ramen-Sushi-Bar Location and Hours
(205) 508-5737
215 Bell Way, Trussville, AL 35173
Open now
•
Closes at 2:30PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement