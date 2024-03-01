Umami Trussville 215 Bell Way
Food
Soup & Salad
Hot Bites
- 50/50 Pork Dumplings (2)Out of stock
- Baked Crab Avocado$13.00
- Baked Lobster TailOut of stock
- Brussel Sprout Tempura$8.00
- Chicken Gyoza (3)$7.00
- Crab Spring Roll (2)Out of stock
- Crispy Chicken$8.00
- Edamame$7.00
- Fried Baby Octopus TruffleOut of stock
- Hokkaido PotatoesOut of stock
- Jalapeno Crispy Calamary$12.00
- Kimchi Brussel Sprouts$8.00
- Rock Shrimp Tempura (7)$12.00
- Seared Scallops (3)Out of stock
- Soul Nachos$12.00
- Takoyaki (3)$6.00
- Chicken Wing$7.00
- Roti Canai$8.00
- Impossible dumplingsOut of stock
- Impossible bunOut of stock
- Korean spring roll$9.00
- Spring roll$4.00
Hot Plates
- A-5 Wagyu Truffle$45.00
- Baked Red SnapperOut of stock
- Beef Bulgogi$18.00
- Beef Rendang$17.00
- Chiken ZingerOut of stock
- Crispy DuckOut of stock
- Java ChickenOut of stock
- Kobe Bone Marrow BurgerOut of stock
- Mie Goreng$16.00
- Pinche Arroz$16.00
- Shrimp & Scallops$28.00
- Smash BurgerOut of stock
- Spicy Basil Chicken$17.00
- Sweet & Spicy 10 Hour Pork Belly$17.00
- Teriyaki Chicken$15.00
- Thai RamenOut of stock
Cold Bites
Tacos
Sushi
- 26.2 Roll$15.00
- 29/7 RollOut of stock
- B'HAM RollOut of stock
- Black dragon rollOut of stock
- Blazer roll$17.00
- Buffalo Roll$19.00
- Caipirinha RollOut of stock
- Cash Me Out Roll$19.00
- Cosmo RollOut of stock
- Double Trouble Roll$20.00
- F.T.B Roll$18.00
- Ferus roll$18.00
- H3 roll$19.00
- Jumanji Roll$19.00
- Last Call Roll$19.00
- Long Island Roll$16.00
- Old Fushion Roll$9.00
- Open Tab Roll$16.00
- Philly Roll$12.00
- Robin Roll$20.00
- Rock 'N' Roll$15.00
- Roll tide roll$16.00
- Roll tide roll$17.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
- Sloppy Seconds Roll$19.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$12.00
- Spider Roll$14.00
- Surf & Turf Roll$14.00
- Surf and TurfOut of stock
- The "Karen" Roll$15.00
- The Hangover$24.00
- The Welden Roll$21.00
- Trussville roll$17.00
- Tuna Avocado Roll$13.00
- UMAMI Roll$21.00
- Volcano Roll$19.00
- W.T.F Roll$25.00
- Wanna Steak RollOut of stock
- War eagle rollOut of stock
- Yoga Roll$11.00
Roll tide roll
Bluefin tuna, green onion, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, chili paste, sesame seeds
