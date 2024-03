Fried rice with choice of chicken or beef or shrimp, jalapeno, fried egg, pico de gallo

Pinche Arroz option Required* Please select 1 Beef + $1.00 Chicken Shrimp + $2.00 Tofu Vegetable No Meat Modify No Jalapeno No Green Onion No Onion No Pico No Egg No Fried Egg No Veggie Egg Fried Well Done To Go Pepper option Jalapeno Serano Habanero Red Chilli Server Notes SEE SERVER ALLERGY Nut Allergy Soy Allergy Gluten Allergy Shellfish Allergy Seafood Allergy Peanut Allergy Extra Extra beef + $4.00 Extra shrimp + $5.00 Extra chicken + $3.00 Extra veggies + $2.00 Extra egg + $2.00 Extra Fried Egg + $2.00 Extra Jalapeno + $0.50 Extra Serano + $0.50