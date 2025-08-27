Umami Trussville 215 Bell Way
FOOD
Soup & Salad
Spicy Coconut Soup
coconut soup with mushroom and green onion$5.50
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber, sesame seeds and house vinaigrette$5.00
Ginger Salad
Mixed Greens served with ginger dressing$5.00
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed, cucumber and sesame seeds$6.00
Spicy Steak Salad
Grilled flank steak, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce wrap, sweet spicy thai dressing$16.00
Tuna Poke
Tuna, seaweed salad, kimchi, pickled cucumber, avocado, steamed rice, poke sauce, sesame seed, green onion$18.00
Ahi Tuna Brussels Sprouts
Seared tuna, mixed greens, kimchi brussels, UMAMI dressing, yuzu mayo$19.00
Hot Bites
Veggie Spring roll (2)$5.00
Crispy Pork Spring Roll (2)$7.00
Chicken Gyoza (4)
Panang sauce, green onion, sesame seeds$7.00
Rock Shrimp Tempura (7)
Bean Sprout tossed in sweet spicy sauce, kewpie mayo, green onion, sesame seeds$12.00
Takoyaki (3)
Octopus, fried, cream cheese, spicy mayo, sweet soy-reduction, bonito flakes, green onion and sesame seeds$6.00
Baked Crab Avocado
Crab meat, crab salad, japanese mayo, sweet soy-reduction, green onion, bacon, tobiko and sesame seeds$14.00
50/50 Pork Dumplings (2)
Sesame ponzu, green onion, sesame seeds$6.00
Seoul Nachos
Ribeye bulgogi, jalapeno, korean spiced cheese sauce, kewpie mayo, cilantro$13.00
Jalapeno Crispy Calamary
Tossed in sweet tamarind sauce, green onion and sesame seeds$15.00
Kimchi Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Crispy Chicken
mango sauce, green onion, lemon$7.00
Chicken Wing
with choice of sauce: hot and spicy korean, teriyaki, mango habanero, green onion and sesame seeds$7.00
Edamame
Steamed, sea salt$7.00
Kimchi Edamame
roasted with garlic and kimchi sauce$8.00
Roti Canai
served with curry sauce and green onion$7.00
Impossible dumplings (4)
meat made from plants, sesame ponzu, green onion and sesame seeds$9.00
Impossible bun
Asian bun stuffed with impossible meat made from plants topped with green onion and sesame seeds$6.00
Hot Plates
Pinche Arroz
Fried rice( jalapeno, fried egg, pico de gallo , green onion) with choice of chicken or beef or shrimp, Cilantro$16.00
Spicy Basil Chicken
chicken, steamed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, white rice, spicy basil Penang sauce, green onion$17.00
Beef Bulgogi
Grilled ribeye, red & green onion, white rice, kimchi, asian pickle, pickled scallions and sesame seeds$19.00
Beef Rendang
Simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry, herbs, pickled cucumber, white rice, shrimp crackers, green onion & sesame seeds$18.00
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled dark meat, steamed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, white rice, green onion, sesame seeds$15.00
Mie Goreng
Stir-fried egg noodles, fried egg, white & green onion, tomato and bok coy$16.00
Kobe Bone Marrow Burger
two patties, grilled onions, lettuce, cheese - (sauce choice: Umami sauce, mango habanero, Korean bbq, Teriyaki)$16.00
Sweet & Spicy 10 Hour Pork Belly
Slowly-simmered, white rice, pickled cucumber, green onion, pork skin cracker, sesame seeds$17.00
Korean Ribeye Sandwich
Korean ribeye, lettuce, yuzu mayo served with Korean cheese fries topped with parmesan and green onion$18.00
Cold Bites
Tuna Tataki (6)
Seared bluefin tuna, UMAMI dressing, ponzu, green onion, sesame seed$16.00
Yellowtail Serrano (6)
Hamachi, serrano, sriracha, yuzu ponzu$18.00
Sanmori
3 pieces of assorted sashimi tuna, hamachi, salmon$19.00
Seafood Ceviche
Tuna, hamachi, salmon, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, lemon juice, and ceviche sauce$16.00
UMAMI Crispy Rice
Spicy tuna tartare, crispy-fried rice, jalapeno, green onion, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, japanese mayo, sesame seeds, sriracha and spicy mayo.$16.00
Wagyu A-5 caviar
Seared over Sushi Rice, scallions, garlic , black tobbikko, green onion, tobiko and sweet soy reduction with gold flake.$25.00
Poach Shrimp Ceviche
Poach shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo, lemon juice, jalapeño and vinaigrette$15.00
Red Salmon Tartare$18.00
Tacos
10 Hour Pork Belly Taco$3.75
Ahi Tuna Taco$4.50
Avocado Tempura Taco$3.25
Crispy Chicken Taco
Asian slaw, mango sauce, green onion, sesame seeds$3.00
Crispy Shrimp Taco
Asian slaw, sweet & spicy sauce, cilantro, lime, green onion, sesame seeds$3.25
Ribeye Bulgogi Taco$4.50
Tempura Oyster Taco$5.25
Crispy Fish Taco$3.75
Basil Duck Taco$4.50
Sushi
Trussville roll
Deep-fried, smoked salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, topped with mango sauce, sweet soy-reduction, green onion$17.00
Ferus roll
tempura shrimp, cream cheese, spicy sauce, topped with crab stick, spicy mayo, masago, sweet soy reduction$18.00
Spider Roll
Futomaki style, fried soft shell crab, cucumber, spicy sauce, sweet soy-reduction, green onion, sesame seeds$14.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Futomaki style, shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, masago$12.00
Double Trouble Roll
Bluefin tuna, cream cheese, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with avocado, baked crab salad, japanese mayo, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, tobiko, sesame seeds and green onion$20.00
Sloppy Seconds Roll
Shrimp, tempura, spicy sauce, topped with fresh salmon, baked in spicy sauce, topped with green onion and sweet soy reduction$19.00
W.T.F Roll
Tuna, crab salad, cucumber, topped with bluefin tuna, masago, green onion and sweet spicy sour sauce$25.00
Volcano Roll
Smoked salmon, shrimp, tempura, topped with crab salad, baked in spicy sauce, topped with sweet soy reduction, Japanese mayo, green onion$19.00
Tuna Avocado Roll
Bluefin tuna, avocado, spicy sauce, green onion$13.00
Long Island Roll
Futomaki style, bluefin tuna, shrimp, green onion, hamachi, smoked salmon, cucumber, spicy sauce$16.00
Hangover Roll
Deep fried, cream cheese, spicy mayo, avocado, crab salad, topped with japanese mayo, baked seafood, sweet soy reduction, sriracha, masago, tobiko, sesame seeds, green onion.$24.00
Caipirinha Roll
Hamachi, cucumber, spicy mayo, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeno, lemon slices, tobiko, sweet soy reduction, sriracha, sesame seeds, green onion$20.00
War eagle roll
Spicy Salmon, tempura, topped with smoked salmon, avocado, bacon, with soy sauce reduction, sesame seed.$17.00
Buffalo Roll
Spicy tuna tartare, tempura, topped with avocado, bacon, jalapeno, sweet soy-reduction, sriracha, green onion, tobiko, sesame seeds$19.00
Rock 'N' Roll
Eel, avocado, cucumber, topped with smoked salmon, green onion, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds$15.00
Old Fashioned Roll
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe$9.00
Open Tab Roll
Deep-fred, crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, green onion, sesame seeds, sweet soy-reduction$17.00
29/7 Roll
Shrimp, crab salad, cucumber, green onion, topped with tuna, hamachi, smoked salmon,$19.00
Karen Roll
Spicy salmon, tempura, green onion, topped with avocado, sesame seeds, sweet soy-reduction$15.00
Roll tide roll
Tuna, green onion, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, chili paste, sesame seeds.$16.00
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese$12.00
UMAMI Roll
Hamachi, spicy sauce, green onion, topped with bluefin tuna, avocado, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, jalapeno, lime zest, sriracha, sesame seeds$21.00
Spicy Tuna Roll
Bluefin tuna, green onion, spicy sauce$12.00
Yoga Roll
Futomaki style, avocado, apple, bibb lettuce, carrots, cucumber, green onion$11.00
Hot Hot 3 Roll
Tuna, hamachi, cucumber, spicy sauce, topped with avocado, spicy salmon, sriracha, sweet soy-reduction, tobiko, green onion, sesame seed$19.00
Cash Me Out Roll
Shrimp, tempura, topped with crab stick and baked in spicy sauce, topped with sweet soy reduction, chili paste$19.00
B'HAM Roll
Tempura, spicy sauce, masago, topped with smoked salmon, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seeds$14.00
Sugar Mami Roll
tempura shrimp, cream cheese, spicy sauce, cucumber, topped with avocado, jalapeno, tempura, eel sauce, sriracha, mango sauce, green onion, tobiko, sesame seeds$21.00
Sugar Daddy Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Sauce, Avocado topped with baked crab stick, eel sauce, sriracha, japanese mayo, green onion, red tobiko, sesame seed and 24k gold$23.00
Black dragon roll
Tempura, Shrimp, Spicy Sauce, topped with eel, green onion, avocado, sweet soy reduction, sesame seed$19.00
Blazer roll
Shrimp, tempura, cream cheese, spicy sauce, topped with avocado, crab salad and green onion.$17.00
26.2 Roll
Tuna, green onion, cream cheese, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with avocado, sesame seeds$15.00
Pheonix Roll$20.00
Robin Roll
Ground Tuna, Hamachi, green onion, spicy sauce, cucumber, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeno, ikura, tobiko, mango sauce, sri racha, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seed$20.00
Salmon Avocado Roll$13.00
Welden Roll (James)
Ground Tuna, hamachi, green onion, cucumber, spicy sauce, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, jalapeño, ikura, tobiko, mango sauce, sriracha, sweet soy-reduction, sesame seed$21.00
Shamrock Roll$17.00
Wanna Steak Roll
Shrimp, tempura, cream cheese, spicy sauce, jalapeño, topped with NY Strip, sweet soy sriracha, Japanese mayo.$20.00
Sashimi
Nigiri
Maguro Nigiri
Bluefin tuna$8.00
Kani Nigiri
Crab stick$5.00
Sake Nigiri
Fresh salmon$8.00
Sake Toro Nigiri
Salmon belly$9.00
Masago Nigiri
Smelt roe$6.00
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail$8.00
Hamachi Toro Nigiri
Yellowtail belly$9.00
Unagi Nigiri
Fresh water eel$8.00
Ikura Nigiri
Salmon roe$7.00
Ebi Nigiri
Boiled shrimp$6.00
Maguro Toro Nigiri
Bluefin tuna belly$15.00
Unagi Nigiri$8.00
Red Salmon Nigiri$8.00
Dessert
RAMEN
Tonkotsu Black
Pork broth, skinny noodle, pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, fried onion, garlic chip, egg & nori.$17.00
Tonkotsu Fire
Pork Broth, thick noodle, 2pcs of pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, nira, spicy bean sprouts, egg, nori. (Level spiciness mild, medium, hot, fire)$18.00
Spicy Pork Belly Ramen
Pork broth, thick noodle, 3 pcs pork belly, nira, kikurage, corn, beansprouts, egg, green onion$17.00
Spicy Miso Ramen
Pork Broth, thick noodle, diced pork, bean sprouts, green onion, bok coy, chilli oil, shredded chilli pepper.$17.00
Shoyu Ramen
Pork broth, thick noodles, 2pcs pork chashu, spicy bean sprouts, kikurage, green onion with shredded chilli pepper (Level spiciness mild, medium, hot)$17.00
Chicken Ramen
enjoy our delectable chicken ramen, featuring thin noodle, succulent chicken chashu, spinach, fresh green onions, all immersed in our homemade chicken base$13.00
Spicy Chicken Ramen
indulge in bold flavors of our spicy chicken ramen featuring thin noodles, chicken chashu, zesty spicy bean sprouts, fresh green onions, spinach, shredded chilli pepper all immersed in a tantalizing spicy chicken soup.$14.00
Karaage Chicken Ramen
experience the richness of our karaage chicken ramen, boasting thick noodles, crispy karaage chicken with a special sauce, complemented by green onions, spinach, a seasoned egg, and 2pc nori, all immersed in a flavorful chicken soup.$16.00
Gluten Free Ramen
Gluten free noodles, green onion, gluten free shio dare$18.00
Naruto Ramen
Half pork-half chicken broth (shio tonkotsu), thick noodles, 4pcs pork chasu, onion oil, garlic paste, nori, green onion, seasoned egg , bamboo shoot and 2 pcs narotu maki (fish cake)$19.00
Yuzu Shio Ramen
combination of pork and vegetable broth, featuring thin noodles, with 2pcs pork chasu, bamboo shoot, green onion, seasoned egg, 2pcs nori and lime$17.00
KID Ramen
thin noodles in a tasty chicken broth, topped with sweet corns and fresh green onions$6.00
Vegan Ramen
savor our vegan ramen: thick noodles, creamy vegi soup, topped with green onions, spinach, white onion, chili oil, black garlic oil, garlic chip, broccolini, and tofu. pure plant-base goodness$16.00
Sides Order
Soft Drinks
Coke$3.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Fanta Orange$3.00
Ginger Beer$3.00
Lemonade$3.00
Mr. Pibb$3.00
Red Bull$5.00
Soda Water$3.00
Sprite$3.00
Sweet Tea$3.00
Tonic$4.00
Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
Green tea$3.00
Coffee$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Unsweetened Tea$3.00
Maison perrier$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Smart Water$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Shirley Temple$3.50
gingerale$4.00
Lemonade + Strawberry$4.50
Arnold Palmer$4.00
Extra Sauce To go
Extra Eel sauce$0.99
Extra Mango Sauce$0.99
Extra Ponzu Sauce$0.99
Extra Yum Yum Sauce$0.99
Extra Ginger Dressing$0.99
Extra Spicy Mayo$0.99
Extra Sriracha$0.99
Extra Chili Paste$0.99
Extra Mango Habanero Sauce$0.99
Extra Calamari Sauce$0.99
Extra Tamarin Sauce$0.99
Extra Teriyaki Sauce$0.99
Extra Spicy Korean Sauce$0.99
Extra Chilli Oil$0.99