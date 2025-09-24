Skip to Main content
Umami Trussville - Ramen-Sushi-Bar
0
ONLINE ORDERING
Home
/
Pinche Arroz
Pinche Arroz
$0
Pinche Arroz option
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Modify
Select...
Pepper option
Select...
Server Notes
Select...
Extra
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Fried rice( jalapeno, fried egg, pico de gallo , green onion) with choice of chicken or beef or shrimp, Cilantro
Umami Trussville - Ramen-Sushi-Bar Location and Hours
(205) 508-5737
215 Bell Way, Trussville, AL 35173
Open now
•
Closes at 2:30PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement