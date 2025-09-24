Skip to Main content
Umami Trussville - Ramen-Sushi-Bar
0
ONLINE ORDERING
Home
/
Sugar Daddy Roll
Sugar Daddy Roll
$0
RAW
Sushi Options
Select...
Sushi Add Ons
Select...
Sushi Extras
Select...
Server Notes
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Sauce, Avocado topped with baked crab stick, eel sauce, sriracha, japanese mayo, green onion, red tobiko, sesame seed and 24k gold
Umami Trussville - Ramen-Sushi-Bar Location and Hours
(205) 508-5737
215 Bell Way, Trussville, AL 35173
Open now
•
Closes at 2:30PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement