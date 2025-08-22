ABOUT US

Umami Trussville – not just a restaurant, but a destination where passion for food and a commitment to excellence come together to create an unforgettable dining experience. At the heart of our establishment is a team of culinary enthusiasts, each bringing their unique expertise and love for Asian-inspired cuisine to the table. Founded on a shared dream, Umami Trussville emerged from a simple yet profound desire: to craft a dining space where the community could gather, celebrate, and explore the vast richness of flavors from across Asia, all within the cozy confines of Trussville.